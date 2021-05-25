Congress MP Hibi Eden urges PM Modi, Shah to save Lakshadweep

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In view of the mounting protest in Lakshadweep against the reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel, the Union government should intervene and take steps to address the grievances of the islanders, Hibi Eden, MP, said here on Monday. He said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.

“People of Lakshadweep are ethnically similar to Keralites and thousands of students from the island depend on Kerala for their higher education. The appointment of the new Lakshadweep administrator in December last year and the reforms introduced by him have triggered protest among the islanders,” Hibi said in the letter to the PM. The MP from Ernakulam also dubbed as discriminatory certain decisions taken by the administrator.