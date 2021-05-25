STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moved by legacy

Sandhya Rajan, a city-based artist and performer is carrying forward her family’s affection for classical dance forms

From left to right: Kalasree Sreedevi Rajan, Smitha Rajan, Sandhya Rajan, Kala Vijayan. At the centre is Kalamandalam Kalyanikutty Amma

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sandhya Rajan hails from a family with deep connections to classical dance. She found her niche in Moniyattam at a very young age. Her inspiration was her grandparents — Padmashri Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair and Kalamandalam Kalyanikutty Amma. 

Sandhya was recently awarded the 12th Kalasagar Awards for exemplary contribution to the field of Mohiniyattam. Kalasagar Awards are given to honour artists in the field of Kathakali — Vesham, Music, Chenda, Maddalam and Chutty, Bharathanatyam, Mohiniyattom, Kuchipudi, Ottenthullal, Chakyarkoothu, Koodiyattom, Thayambaka, and Panchavadyam — Thimila, Maddalam, Edakka, Thalam and Kombu.

Sandhya started training in Bharatnatyam and Mohiniyattam when she was just five years old, under her grandmother and guru Kalamandalam Kalyani Kutty Amma. Later, she trained under her mother Kalasree Sreedevi Rajan and her aunt Natya Kalarathnam Kala Vijayan. She was also trained by her grandfather in Kathakali, with special training in ‘Mukhajabhinaya’ and ‘Mudra’.

“The legacy of my grandparents in classical dance been passed down the generations. From a very young age, I wanted to be one among them. I am trained in Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi and Mohiniyattam, but my lenience is towards Mohiniyattam. It’s like my language of expression and I want to contribute further to the field,” said Sandhya, who has taught more than 1,000 students. She has been teaching Mohiniyattam since she was 15.

Over the years, she has choreographed more than 50 performances in Bharatnatyam and Mohiniyattam. “The beauty of the dance form lies in the way it is taught. The grace, expressions and elegance of the dancer enhance the beauty of the performance,” said Sandhya. She is also the founder of Nrithyakhsethra at Warriam Road, Ernakulam. “Nrithyakhsethra now has 232 students and 15 well-talented Gurus who put their heart and soul into the art,” she added.

Sandhya received her training in other art forms such as Kuchipudi from Guru Kalamandalam Mohana Thulasi and her skill in playing veena from Chithra Subrahmanian.

