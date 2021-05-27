Anganwadis start anaemia awareness campaign

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Women and Child Development department has started the ‘Anemia Campaign 12’ that aims to create awareness about low haemoglobin levels among women and children. Since January 12, the campaign under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) has covered 2,858 anganwadis, said ICDS district officer Mayalakshmi A.

“We have been conducting special programmes on 12th of every month — because 12 is the minimum healthy level of haemoglobin in a woman’s blood. However, due to Covid and lockdown, we had to shift the campaign to online mode. The aim is to identify anaemia patients and provide them with a nutritional diet plan,” Mayalakshmi said. The awareness sessions are being conducted separately for parents of children aged below three and pre-school students, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and women aged between 15 and 45 (average menstrual age).

“We aim to drastically reduce the number of anaemia patients. According to statistics of the National Family Health Survey, nearly 50 per cent of women suffer from anaemia due to their food habits and lifestyle,” said the officer.

Earlier, blood tests were conducted through nutritional clinics situated in every block. But the clinics had to be shut down during Covid and physical tests became impossible. The sessions from Tuesday to May 28 will focus on Covid vaccination in batches. All the 2,858 anganwadi workers are now on Covid duty,