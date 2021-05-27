STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Innovative green mussel farming proves successful

CMFRI started the venture in December last year as part of its research to develop a sustainable cage fish farming model suitable for Kerala’s ecosystem.

Green mussel being harvested under integrated multi-trophic aquaculture farming

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Experimental farming by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) to popularise integrated multi-trophic aquaculture (IMTA) proved successful as the fish farmers at Moothakunnam in Ernakulam district got a bumper harvest of green mussel. The CMFRI has undertaken integrated farming, combined with cage fish and seaweed farming, under participatory mode with fish farmers at Moothakunnam.

In the first harvest, around one tonne of green mussel was yielded from 150 strings hung around as many as four fish cages. Individual mussel grew to the size of 72 g, which is a successful growth rate in mussel farming. Though the harvest was held during the Covid lockdown, the entire produce sold out in no time. 

A team led by principal scientist Shoji Joseph observed that the fishes inside the cage attained better growth and seaweed being cultured around the cage showed a healthy status with a fast growth rate. CMFRI director A Gopalakrishnan said the institute would take steps to popularise the IMTA practice across the coastal states. 

