Vaccination for all: This is Ernakulam's Tribvax story!

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Riding through bumpy mud routes to get to Ernakulam's hilly outskirts, the 60-member vaccination team had just one thing in mind — get over 3000 tribal people living off the digital grid vaccinated against Covid. Titled Tribvax Ekm, the mission launched by Ernakulam district administration on Tuesday aim to vaccinate all tribal population aged above 18 years within four days.

"We aim to become the first district to fully vaccinate its tribal population. The idea is to help as many as 3,257 individuals by Friday, which includes several bedridden patients," said Dr Sivadas MG, district nodal officer for vaccination, Ernakulam.

The journey to the tribal villages wasn't easy. From crossing the Pooyamkutty river in ferries and trekking through hilly routes, they had to fight the challenges thrown by nature. "Many roads to the settlements were blocked after trees fell during the rain. So we had to leave our jeep there and take alternate routes on foot. We had a guide for the journey and honestly, walking gets you there faster than a vehicle," quips the officer.

The vaccination team comprised officers from the health department, forest and local self-government who are jointly running the project at Kuttampuzha and Vengoor panchayats. "There are around 3,100 tribals at Kuttambuzha and the remaining are in Vengoor panchayat. We are giving Covishield vaccines to the members in different batches," he said.Interestingly, there wasn't much opposition against the vaccination drive from the community.

"Except two individuals who ran away from our vaccination centre due to fear, all others have fairly cooperated with us. As the Mooppan (Chieftain) of 'Thera' settlement died of Covid recently, there was a general fear about the process. As many inmates of the settlement have attended his funeral, we conducted antigen tests on all of them and over 50 tested positive. Other than 108 members of Thera, members of all other settlements will be vaccinated through the mission," he said. After spending the first day at Kuttampuzha, the team wrapped up its schedule in Vengoor on Wednesday.