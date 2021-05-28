2,779 new Covid cases, 4,280 recoveries in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Thursday reported 2,779 new Covid cases, 2,700 of which were local transmission cases. The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 18.93 per cent. The sources of infection of 44 persons remained unknown. As many as nine health workers and 23 migrant labourers were among those who tested positive. There were also 4,280 recoveries.

In all, 37,378 patients are under treatment for Covid in the district. As many as 29,857 patients are being treated for Covid at their homes and 2,034 patients are being taken care of at various private hospitals in the district

In the wake of the vaccination drive, 9,61,711 have been vaccinated in the district so far. For enquiries regarding vaccination, the district administration has launched a helpline number-9072303861 which will be functional from 9 am to 5 pm.