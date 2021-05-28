Congress, AIYF, DYFI activists take out protest marches against Lakshadweep Collector

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Congress, AIYF and DYFI workers took out protest marches against the contentious regulations proposed by administrator Praful Khoda Patel when Lakshadweep Collector Asker Ali came to attend a press conference at Press Club here on Thursday.

Activists of AIYF and DYFI staged the protest as the Asker Ali reached the Press Club around 4.30pm to brief the media on the situation prevailing at the island and to defend the proposed regulations. Later, Congress workers also took out the protest march denouncing the new regulations and demanding the Union government to recall the administrator immediately.

A large police presence was in the area to prevent any untoward incident, and the officers had to intervene to pacify the agitators and bring the situation under control.