Sathyadeepam former chief editor passes away

Fr Cheriyan Nereveetil, former chief editor of Sathyadeepam weekly run by Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, passed away on Thursday.

Published: 28th May 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fr Cheriyan Nereveetil, former chief editor of Sathyadeepam weekly run by Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, passed away on Thursday. The 49-year-old was under treatment at a private hospital here for injuries sustained in an accident.

Fr Cheriyan, vicar of the St Gianna church, Maradu, was known for his simple way of life, writing, artistic skills, and strong views on  religion and politics. From 2015-2019 he served as chief editor of Sathyadeepam. According to the fellow priests, he always expressed his strong views through the editorial. 

“He was a symbol of Christ himself. Always had a smile on his face and was very gracious. Everybody will have some memories associated with him. He had  a peculiar knack for expressing even disagreements, subtly without hurting the feelings of others. He was always ready to help anyone who approached him with difficulties and sorrows. It is a real loss for us,” said Fr Mathew Kilukkan, spokesperson of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese.

A charitable person, Fr Cheriyan had even donated one of his kidneys to a teenaged girl from Thoppumpady in 2013, who suffered from a major kidney ailment.Fr Cheriyan had been hit by a scooter during his evening stroll on May 13.  He suffered severe head injury and was admitted to the ICU. According to the hospital authorities, it was a severe heart attack he suffered on Wednesday that worsened his health. After postmortem, his body will be brought to St Gianna church, Maradu  by 12 noon. The funeral rites will be held at 4pm in Mary Queen church, Thoppil, Kalamassery.

