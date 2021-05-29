Ernakulam panchayat allots Rs 5 lakh to remove sand in Chellanam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District panchayat has sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for the immediate removal of sand deposited on Uppathikad canal in Chellanam during the sea attack. The decision was taken at the meeting which held on Friday following the district disaster management authority’s recommendation.

District Panchayat members also visited the affected areas in Chellanam on Friday. Previously, the panchayat had donated a large amount of vegetables grown at the district agricultural farm in Neryamangalam to Chellanam residents.

“We will extend all the possible help to Chellanam residents. The district panchayat will also formulate some projects for the Chellanam residents,” said Ullas Thomas, district panchayat president. Recently, incessant rains following Cyclone Tauktae had lashed the banks of Chellanam, destroying many houses and causing waterlogging. Many residents were moved to temporary relief camps. Second wave of Covid had made flood mitigation harder.