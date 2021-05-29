Govt committed to completing infra projects in time-bound manner: Guv

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The policy address delivered by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the inaugural session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly on Friday had a special focus on various infrastructure projects for Kochi, indicating measures to transform it as a metro city.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has listed some key projects for Kochi which are at various stages of implementation, expressing a commitment to complete all of them in a time-bound manner. The government is also planning to restructure the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Kerala (IIITMK) into the ‘Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology’.

“The University would focus mainly on research, education, outreach programmes and thereby develop itself as a Centre of Excellence in digital technology and allied areas. This will further strengthen the Maker Village, Kochi, which is the country’s largest hardware deep tech incubator. The university will be encouraged to reach out to support government in the skilling of youth to tap the new age digital jobs,” the governor said.

The government is going ahead with a development project at Marine Drive, which is being implemented by the Kerala State Housing Board. The agency had also invited an expression of interest to select a consultant/developer to implement the International Exhibition Nagar Project through the public-private-partnership mode on 17.9 acres it owns near Marine Drive.

The government is also committed to developing the Kochi-Palakkad Industrial Corridor to overcome the logistic cost and hurdles of bringing goods from outside the state.“The fast-track development of Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor by developing Palakkad as a node and the GIFT (Global Industrial Finance and Trade) City as the hub in Kochi. This initiative is likely to generate investments of `20,000 crore and has an employment potential of 15,000,” he added.

The Cochin Smart Mission Limited has completed projects such as the Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre, Roof Top Solar Project of 1,000 KW at public buildings and the E-health solutions at the Ernakulam General Hospital. The remaining work undertaken by the Smart Mission — including smart roads — too are expected to be completed soon.

METRO EXTENSION: CENTRE’S NOD AWAITED

The state has approved Phase II of Kochi Metro from JLN Stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad at a cost of Rs 1,957.05 crore. It will have 11 stations — Palarivattom Junction, Palarivattom Signal, Chembumukku, Vazhakkala, Kunnumpuram, Kakkanad Junction, Kochi Special Economic Zone, Chittethukara, Rajagiri, Infopark I and Infopark II. The Centre is expected to approve the project in this financial year.

ON PETTA-SN JUNCTION STRETCH

The first phase of the Kochi Metro project — from Aluva to Petta over 25km, with 22 stations — was completed on September 7, 2020. Work on Phase 1A — the two-km stretch between Petta and SN Junction, with two stations — is progressing and is expected to be commissioned by March 2022. “As of now, 47% has been completed,” said the governor.

ON SN JUNCTION - TRIPUNITHURA STRETCH

The work on Phase 1B — from SN junction to Tripunithura over 1.2km, with one Metro station — is also progressing. The stretch is intended to be commissioned by June 2022. The government is also planning to initiate Artificial Intelligence projects in the police department in 2021-22.