STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Govt committed to completing infra projects in time-bound manner: Guv

IIITMK restructure, Kochi-Palakkad Industrial Corridor, Marine Drive devpt in the pipeline

Published: 29th May 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala

Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The policy address delivered by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the inaugural session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly on Friday had a special focus on various infrastructure projects for Kochi, indicating measures to transform it as a metro city.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has listed some key projects for Kochi which are at various stages of implementation, expressing a commitment to complete all of them in a time-bound manner. The government is also planning to restructure the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Kerala (IIITMK) into the ‘Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology’. 

“The University would focus mainly on research, education, outreach programmes and thereby develop itself as a Centre of Excellence in digital technology and allied areas. This will further strengthen the Maker Village, Kochi, which is the country’s largest hardware deep tech incubator. The university will be encouraged to reach out to support government in the skilling of youth to tap the new age digital jobs,” the governor said.

The government is going ahead with a development project at Marine Drive, which is being implemented by the Kerala State Housing Board. The agency had also invited an expression of interest to select a consultant/developer to implement the International Exhibition Nagar Project through the public-private-partnership mode on 17.9 acres it owns near Marine Drive.

The government is also committed to developing the Kochi-Palakkad Industrial Corridor to overcome the logistic cost and hurdles of bringing goods from outside the state.“The fast-track development of Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor by developing Palakkad as a node and the GIFT (Global Industrial Finance and Trade) City as the hub in Kochi. This initiative is likely to generate investments of `20,000 crore and has an employment potential of 15,000,” he added.

The Cochin Smart Mission Limited has completed projects such as the Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre, Roof Top Solar Project of 1,000 KW at public buildings and the E-health solutions at the Ernakulam General Hospital. The remaining work undertaken by the Smart Mission — including smart roads — too are expected to be completed soon.

METRO EXTENSION: CENTRE’S NOD AWAITED
The state has approved Phase II of Kochi Metro from JLN Stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad at a cost of Rs 1,957.05 crore. It will have 11 stations — Palarivattom Junction, Palarivattom Signal, Chembumukku, Vazhakkala, Kunnumpuram, Kakkanad Junction, Kochi Special Economic Zone, Chittethukara, Rajagiri, Infopark I and Infopark II. The Centre is expected to approve the project in this financial year.

ON PETTA-SN JUNCTION STRETCH
The first phase of the Kochi Metro project — from Aluva to Petta over 25km, with 22 stations — was completed on September 7, 2020. Work on Phase 1A — the two-km stretch between Petta and SN Junction, with two stations — is progressing and is expected to be commissioned by March 2022. “As of now, 47% has been completed,” said the governor. 

ON SN JUNCTION - TRIPUNITHURA STRETCH 
The work on Phase 1B — from SN junction to Tripunithura over 1.2km, with one Metro station — is also progressing. The stretch is intended to be commissioned by June 2022. The government is also planning to initiate Artificial Intelligence projects in the police department in 2021-22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp