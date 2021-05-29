Next generation strings

Arya UR By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Resonating classical notes on the strings of her violin, young Carnatic music prodigy, Nandini NJ is exploring the balance between vocals and violing, venturing into the possibilities of digital media in popularising the traditional genre of music. The Thiruvananthapuram-based artist’s new project ‘Strings Next Gen’ features collaborations with aspiring violinists in the Carnatic music circle. Her rendition of famous Tamil and Sanskrit compositions strike the balance between vocals and instrumental tunes.

Elaborating about Strings Next Gen, Nandini says the project aims to create more audience for the classical genre. “With last year’s lockdown, artists have accepted the new normal of performing online. Strings Next Gen was born out of my love for the violin,” she says. She believes that although senior artists can connect with their audience through online media, this might be hard for emerging ones.

“With concerts gone, some of them, though talented, might not get enough space. So, I got five such talented young violinists on board for the project. The viewership on digital platforms is double compared to that of physical concerts. The songs are being released on my YouTube channel every Saturday since May 1,” she said. The songs Reminiscence, Hope, Passion and Joy feature Vishwesh Swaminathan, Gokul Alankode, sisters Aryadatha and Priyadatha and KC Vivek Raja respectively.

The fifth song Ecstasy will be released on May 29 and will feature all five violinists alongside Nandini rendering a harmonious melody. Elated about the feedback he received for the song Joy, K C Vivek Raja, a journalism graduate and Kozhikode-native beams, “The project was a big boost for aspiring artists like us. It helped us blur the boundaries between audience and artists. Also, we wish our attempt will open up opportunities for others,” he adds.

