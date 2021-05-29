STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People with unique medical conditions must consult doctors before Covid vaccination: Expert

Published: 29th May 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 06:40 PM

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the state has been running widespread campaigns to create awareness on Covid vaccination, a large section of the people with unique comorbidities and medical conditions remain apprehensive about their safety. 

Although the ultimate aim is to vaccinate everyone, doctors point out that people with chronic illnesses or unique medical conditions should consult doctors before receiving the jabs. “There is something called ‘contraindication,’ where certain patients cannot be allowed to take certain medicines.

There are two categories of this condition. The first is anaphylaxis which is caused by a severe food allergy or drug allergy. Without timely medical assistance, the result could be fatal. The second one is pregnancy.

Though lactating mothers can get vaccinated, pregnant women must be advised against it due to plausible risks,” said Dr B Padmakumar, Head of the General Medicine Department, Government Medical College, AlappuzhaThe vaccination could drastically reduce blood pressure in anaphylaxis patients, causing breathlessness within a few seconds. They could become unconscious and even experience cardiac arrest.

Doctors point out that such side-effects on patients with unique medical conditions, if not addressed properly, could discourage normal people from getting the vaccine. “Their reaction could trigger panic among others. These vaccine formulas contain several adjuvants that help create a stronger immune response. However, patients with minor allergies don’t have to worry,” he said.

Meanwhile, many others advising such patients to receive their vaccine from hospitals to get immediate medical assistance. "We suggest that anaphylaxis patients do not take vaccine due to the medical risks involved. But, many health workers with such conditions have taken the jab safely. So, we recommend such people better take the vaccination at hospitals to get immediate medical assistance if required, said Dr Paramez, a pulmonologist.

NO DOUBT ABOUT SAFETY
Doctors reiterate that normal people needn’t worry about the vaccine at all. “Patients should not take medical decisions on their own. All vaccination centres have doctors. Patients can open up about their condition to the doctors. Besides, all those who take the vaccine are going through a 30-minute observation period to ensure they don’t have any side effects. There is no room for worry. Instead of being critical of the process, everyone should follow scientific evidence,” said Dr CJ John, Chief Psychiatrist at Medical Trust Hospital.






