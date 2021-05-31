STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Missing ASI returns to Kochi residence

The ASI had been missing since Friday morning and his wife Deepa had lodged a complaint with the police.

Police

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a dramatic turn of events the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) with Harbour police, who was reported missing allegedly following mental torture by a superior officer in Kochi, reached his residence at Edakochi on Sunday morning. The Palluruthy police which registered a man-missing case produced ASI Utham Kumar before the court. 

The ASI had been missing since Friday morning and his wife Deepa had lodged a complaint with the police. His relatives alleged that the Inspector of Police of the Harbour station had issued a show-cause notice to the ASI for reporting late for duty and directed him to submit an explanation in this regard on Friday. However, police said the showcause notice was issued as he did not turn up for duty on time despite repeated warnings. Subsequently, a report in this regard was filed before ACP, Mattanchery. The Station House Officer sought an explanation on Friday and he did not turn up at the station, police said. 

