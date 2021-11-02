Chargesheet filed in Manasa murder case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team probing the Manasa murder case has filed a chargesheet before the Kothamangalam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

In the 200-page chargesheet, the police named 32-year-old Rakhil, who shot dead Manasa, a dental college student, before killing himself at Nellikkuzhi in Kothamangalam, as the prime accused. Rakhil’s friend Adhithyan Pradeep, 27, who accompanied the prime accused to procure a gun from Munger in Bihar, is arraigned as the second accused.

While Bihar native Sonu Kumar is the third accused, Manish Kumar Verma, who acted as a middleman between the prime accused and Sonu Kumar, is the fourth accused. The SIT also named 81 witnesses in the case.