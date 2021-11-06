90th anniverssary of Salem Mar Thoma Church

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Salem Mar Thoma Church which is at the forefront of several humanitarian activities in Kochi as well as across the state will launch its 90th anniversary celebration on Sunday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will be inaugurating the year-long celebration.

Theodosious Mar Thoma Metropolitan, Supreme Head of Mar Thoma Church, Abraham Mar Paulose Episcopa, Mayor M Anilkumar, Hibi Eden, MP, and T J Vinod, MLA, will attend the function to be held at Salem Mar Thoma Church on Convent Road in Kochi around 11am.