STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

All that is needed for elderly care

Though Kerala has advanced in palliative care compared to other states in India, information on the services available in the state are not collected and listed for the public.

Published: 06th November 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though Kerala has advanced in palliative care compared to other states in India, information on the services available in the state are not collected and listed for the public. As many peple are suffering due to the inability to access the facilities, Swaruma Charitable Society, based at Kanjirappally, has started a portal with complete information on all the homes and services related to elderly care.

One of the founder-members of Swaruma, Zacharias Njavally, said even people living just 100 metres away from a geriatric home find it difficult to locate the centre. “There are facilities and services in Kerala, but we do not have a collated data of all the services and that is why we decided to take it up as a project titled Lovelderly.com,” he said.

Zacharias Njavally

Though not fully established yet, the portal has covered all the establishments and services under the government sector and made a soft launch on October 30. The user-friendly portal aims at giving all the information regarding the services in Ernakulam, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts. The founders claim that this is the first palliative-dedicated listing portal in the state.

Since palliative needs are increasing these days, there is a need for a dedicated portal that helps choose the most adequate service and location.  Currently information on 2,000 websites are listed on Lovelderly.com. Information on the geriatric care homes, hospices, Alzheimer’s centres, home nursing agencies, pain management facilities etc. are available on the website. 

“The portal has been conceived from the belief that the elderly, bedridden and physically challenged have the right to live a quality life like any others. This digital platform is to cater to their needs by providing reliable and regularly updated information. We ensure that these services are within reach and available in the immediate locality,” added Zacharias.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp