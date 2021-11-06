Interstate carriages used to smuggle drugs to Kerala

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Interstate stage carriages, which had begun operation from Perumbavoor to northeastern states to transport migrant workers during the peak of the pandemic, have become an easy way to smuggle in large quantities of contraband to the state. This new mode of operation has led to the pumping of ganja and other illegal drugs into the state’s migrant hubs.

The racket came to light after the police recently seized 10kg of ganja and 10gm of brown sugar from a tourist vehicle carrying guest workers from Assam to Perumbavoor. Mahesh, 31, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested after he was found drunk on inspection.

“These interstate contract carriages began services from Perumbavoor after the Covid pandemic hit the state. As other transportation facilities were unavailable, migrant workers mostly saw these tourist buses as the best alternative to travel to their home land. Every week, around seven to eight services are operated from Perumbavoor alone. However, when they return from their state, the workers will be carrying large quantities of contraband with them,” said a police officer.

Workers reportedly buy the contraband from their native places at a cheap rate, and then sell it to middlemen and others back in Kerala at exorbitant prices. “A large number of migrant workers settled in Perumbavoor are from Odisha, West Bengal and Assam. They get the ganja for Rs 3,000 per kg and sell it here for around Rs 3,000 per 100gm. Just 1kg of ganja provides them with a profit of nearly Rs 30,000. Our sources have confirmed that several migrant workers have joined hands with local people here to get involved in drug trade,” said the officer.

Admitting to knowing that migrant workers were transporting drugs in their luggage, bus crew members said they however had limitations when it came to inspecting every bag carried by each passenger. “We used to conduct inspections before boarding earlier. We have even sent back a few passengers after small quantities of ganja were found in their pant pockets.

But if we insist on doing this for every trip, we will be forced to put a stop to the service. We have to spend nearly a week just to find customers from northeastern states,” said a crew member of a state carriage. He added that over 400 stage carriages are operating similar services to different parts of the states.

Speaking to TNIE, District Police Chief (Rural) K Karthick said police have strengthened surveillance after it was found that drug peddlers were using couriers, buses and other such means to trade ganja. “We have a list of migrants with criminal backgrounds and are closely monitoring their movements. Besides, there are some middlemen who are the kingpins behind this trade. We are monitoring them as well,” he said.

