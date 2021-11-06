Kochi Metro celebrates National Ayurveda Day

By Express News Service

To celebrate National Ayurveda Day, Arya Vaidya Sala Kottakkal conducted activities in collaboration with the Kochi Metro recently. Free samples of C-Health Forte, a nutritious drink developed by Arya Vaidya Sala to boost immunity and improve health, were provided to the public at the metro stations. Free consultation by ayurvedic doctors for employees of Kochi Metro was also set up at the office at Kaloor and KMRL yard at Muttom.

Spreading awareness on the principles of ayurveda to the public, the Ayush department of the government has been observing Ayurveda Day since 2016 on the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti. This year the theme was Ayurveda for Poshana (nutrition). The day intended to raise awareness of the importance of a nutritious diet for overall well-being. It also aimed to promote the importance of an ayurvedic diet and familiarise the principles of ayurveda to the new generation.