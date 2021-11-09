Kerala Governor Arif Khan travels on Kochi Metro for first time

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday travelled on board Kochi Metro from Cusat station to Maharaja’s station. During his maiden ride on board the metro, Khan was accompanied by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) managing director Loknath Behera, DCP Aiswarya Dongre and other officials from Raj Bhavan and KMRL.

“I enjoyed the ride, the staff are maintaining the stations efficiently and the service is timely. These facilities, which have been facilitated by modern science and technology are a great help to the people, in the sense, they successfully reduce traffic on roads and people can travel hassle-free,” he said.

He said in Kochi metro, Kudumbashree and management of the metro agency are very efficient. “I have great appreciation for metro staff, particularly those who are keeping the metro clean and running it efficiently,” he said.

Behera said that Kochi metro felt privileged by the visit of Governor. “It feels more satisfying that he has shown his happiness and satisfaction at having travelled on metro. It is also heartening that he took time to interact with Kudumbashree employees at both the stations and motivated them,” he said.