‘Transport 4 All’ challenge kicks off

Published: 09th November 2021 04:58 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of its ‘Transport 4 All challenge’, the  Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) convened a kick-off meeting of task force members representing major transport departments and government authorities in Kochi.

CSML CEO  Shanavas S chaired the meeting. Transport 4 All Challenge is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs that aims to bring together cities, citizens and start-ups to develop digital solutions that improve public transport to better serve the needs of citizens.  

“Start-ups, which are the core of the challenge, will be guided to develop and test various solutions according to real problems faced by citizens. If Kochi wins the challenge, the solution will be scaled up to build people’s trust in public transport to make it safe, convenient, and affordable,” said Shanavas. 

