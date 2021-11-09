STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Waste management via app

KHRA is planning an initiative for effective waste management in restaurants using its food ordering app Rezoy

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: One of the major problems faced by hotels and restaurants is managing the huge amount of waste that is generated daily. Currently, they have to depend on corporations and municipalities besides private agencies for waste collection. But all that is about to change. The Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) through its food delivery app Rezoy has launched an initiative to implement the best practices involved in waste and energy management.

“These practices have been successfully implemented in the developed countries,” said Sayed Jamal, chairman, Rezoy. According to him, they have tied up with Stenum Asia, a Delhi-based NGO engaged in waste management across the region, including India and Sri Lanka under a UN programme.

“As of now, the hotels and restaurants, right from the very small ones to those in the five-star league, struggle when it comes to proper waste management,” said Sayed. The project will see restaurants and hotels learn to reduce waste, he added. As to how they will go about implementing the project, Sayed said, “The pilot phase of the project will see experts from Stenum Asia visiting around 10 restaurants in the city. Their primary task is to identify the kind of waste generated in the restaurant industry. Based on the study, an effective disposal method will be arrived at.”

The aim is to provide a lasting scientific solution to the waste problem, said Muhammad Musthafa, CEO of Rezoy. The initiative will also see experts helping restaurants to manage their energy consumption, he said. “Ours is a capacity-building initiative,” added Muhammed.  Besides providing information and help regarding efficient methods to dispose of food waste, the experts will train them to work towards cutting its generation right at the source, he said.

“If ten restaurants generate one tonne of waste, the experts will train them to reduce it by around 30%,” said Muhammed. The remaining waste can be converted into compost or biogas, he added. At present, the food waste collected from the hotels and restaurants go to pig and poultry farms, Sayed said. According to him, the project will reach the implementation stage within six months. “Once, the study report is submitted, we will be able to tailor the practices as per our requirements,” he added.

