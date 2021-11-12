STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Beauty parlour firing: Uppala native who hired Ravi Pujari held in Mumbai

According to ATS officials, the Immigration Bureau officials grew suspicious and prevented Yusuf from boarding the flight.

Published: 12th November 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Ravi Pujari being produced at ACJM court in Kochi on Tuesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested an Uppala native who had allegedly hired underworld don Ravi Pujari to extort money from actor Leena Maria Paul by firing at her beauty parlour in Panampilly Nagar. Yusuf Ziya alias Jiya, who had absconded after the December 2018 shooting incident, was arrested from the Mumbai airport while attempting to travel overseas using a fake passport in the morning.

According to ATS officials, the Immigration Bureau officials grew suspicious and prevented Yusuf from boarding the flight. Later, it was found that he was carrying a fake passport. Once his identity was confirmed, it emerged that a lookout notice has been issued against him in connection with the beauty parlour firing case. Immigration officials informed the ATS about Yusuf, and a team from ATS Kochi moved to Mumbai to take Yusuf into custody. The ATS expects to bring him to Kochi via flight by Thursday night or Friday morning.

The investigation team came to know of Yusuf’s role after interrogating Pujari. Yusuf came to know from his friends that Leena owns a fortune worth over Rs 100 crore. Through his connections in Dubai, he hired Pujari to extort money.

“The probe revealed Yusuf was into smuggling and operated a hawala channel. Around four cases are registered against him and his role is suspected in a murder incident. His arrest is crucial in completing the probe. Only one accused is now left to be traced in the case,” an ATS official said.

The ATS suspects that Yusuf, who left the country after the firing incident, had later returned to Kerala using a fake passport. “This year, a lookout notice was issued against him. However, he managed to get a fake passport and travelled back to India. He is also a friend of one Ajaz, who is on the run. Ajaz was passing on information regarding Leena to Yusuf,” the official said.

Yusuf will be produced before the magistrate court in Kochi on Friday evening. The ATS will file a petition seeking his custody for interrogation. The incident related to the case happened on December 15, 2018, when two motorcycle-borne youngsters opened fire at Leena’s beauty parlour.  The police have arrested six persons, including Ravi Pujari, in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravi Pujari
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp