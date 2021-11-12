STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man lands in jail over forged visa documents

Published: 12th November 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 35-year-old Thiruvananthapuram native, who forged documents to help a youngster obtain a visa to France, landed in police custody on Thursday. Muthappan of Kadinamkulam supplied forged documents to Rijo, a Thrissur native, to attend a business meeting to be held in France.

When immigration officials checked Rijo’s documents at the Kochi airport, they realised they were forged. He was handed over to Nedumbassery police. Upon investigation, the police found that the official letter pad of the French company was forged. The documents were found to have been handed over to Rijo by Muthappan, who reportedly received them from a Chennai native. 

