Safe sailing 

P Ramdas

KOCHI: For years, cruise ship tourism was synonymous with luxury. Sailing through the blue sea sipping champagne, munching on scrumptious goodies, enjoying on-deck parties and adventurous activities — all seemed beyond the reach of the middle-class. Of late, cruise tourism seems to be booming in the country with couples, families, singles and retired persons all increasingly discarding the conventional destination travels.

The reason is not obscure. It costs just `70,000 per person for an all-expense-paid four-day three-nights trip on a luxury cruise ship. This includes food, entertainment programmes, and other activities like scuba diving at the stop-over (in this case the picturesque Lakshadweep Island) among others. Currently, only one cruise ship company is operating in India. However, it is planning on expanding due to the surge in domestic tourists.

Cordelia Cruises by Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd, India’s first premium cruise liner, is providing trips to several destinations in India. Their guests come from across the country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The company receive around 1,600-1,700 bookings for a trip.

A newly married couple — Shefy Thayal and Rifana from Kasaragod district — who were on board the Cordelia says “a cruise trip is more romantic than you can imagine.” The couple says it’s their dream-come-true moment. “Nothing is more relaxing than a peaceful day at sea,” said the couple, who initially planned to tour a destination, but it was cancelled due to the risk posed by the pandemic.

“We entered after taking an RT-PCR test and are safe under a single roof for a couple of days. There is of course a lot to do while cruising. We can wander around the deck. We can listen to the deep ocean,” says Shefy. The excited couple even took the ‘titanic pose’ on the bow of the ship under a beautiful starry night. “The rhythm of waves and gentle breeze added more colour to our moments. Just the perfect way to rekindle the romance,” says an excited Shefy.

A sexagenarian group of six was also in the cruise — all retired army personnel. They were on a vacation to add colour to their retired life. They say the trip was sponsored by their children. “Here we don’t have to search for anything. Everything is available at an arm’s stretch. There are more than six restaurants to choose from,” they say.

The food aboard Cordelia includes a plethora of cuisines and flavours catering to wide-ranging palates and tastes. From buffet to different types of cuisines, including authentic South Indian dishes and Chinese fare the cruise has offers a lot of options for travellers. And if you are the type who enjoys your drink, worry not. The ship has eight bars. And there is a pool and a big gym with all facilities. The range and nature of luxury that the cruise offer is beyond description.

“We don’t have to drag around luggage bags or pack and unpack them multiple times throughout the trip. During the pandemic this is a safer mode of travel,” says Sidharthan, a member of the retired group. Another traveller, this time a father of three and a furniture businessman and interior designer from Tamil Nadu is spending a peaceful vacation with his family. “Activities like swimming and rock climbing are exciting for children. I find it difficult to trace them but they are safe and comfortable,” says Vasan, the father.

Jurgen Bailom, president and CEO, Waterways Leisure Tourism, says “the response we have received is encouraging and overwhelming. Domestic travel is being sought after like never before. Indians are exploring vacation opportunities that are different and less explored”.

(The author was the guest of Cordelia Cruises by Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd)