Glimpse Kochi’s legacy through a boat ride

KOCHI: It has been nearly two years since the pandemic brought the tourism industry to a halt with those associated finding themselves neck-deep in financial quagmire. Many workers had to look for other jobs or business opportunities to survive. However, two tour guides — with a combined experience of around 44 years — are still holding on and hoping to help revive Kochi’s tourism prospects.

Alex Thomas, 45, and Jayaraj K R, 54, are preparing to launch a boating tour celebrating the rich history of Kochi on Saturday. “We wanted to chart a trip from Mattanchery to Fort Kochi by touching upon various places of historical importance. As the channel towards Mattanchery is filled with silt, we had to abandon the plans,” said Alex. So the duo arranged the tour as one that gives a glimpse into colonial Kochi.

“Both of us are tour guides with proper licenses. Our careers were flourishing when the pandemic hit,” said Alex, who has been a tour guide for the past 14 years. Alex, who is well-versed in Spanish and English, was a sought after tour guide. “I even had the opportunity to serve as a guide for football legend Diego Maradona when he visited Kannur on Bobby Chemmannur’s invitation in 2012. Those were the heydays. But since March 2020, we have been sitting idle,” he added.

According to Jayaraj, the situation had become so bad that they nearly used up all their savings. “One day we were accompanying tourists all over South India and the next we were jobless,” he said. While thinking about how to earn a livelihood, the duo decided to research boat tours. “We realised that even after restrictions were lifted, boat tours remained closed. So we thought why not test the waters,” said Alex.

They talked to various tour boat operators and traders. “After discussions, we came up with a tour package with boating and a heritage walk,” said Jayaraj. They decided to charge Rs 500 per person for the four-hour trip. “It is designed for domestic tourists and will be conducted on Saturdays and Sundays.

We will analyse the response and decide on increasing the number of days,” he said. Alex and Jayaraj have tied up for a 60-seater boat to conduct the tour. “The attractions on the itinerary are the Bolghatty Palace, Willingdon Island, Fort Kochi, the Chinese fishing nets, St Francis Church and ending with the sight of the beautiful sunset in Fort Kochi beach,” said Jayaraj.

Shallow water at Mattancherry boat jetty

The area around the Mattancherry Boat Jetty is shallow and non-navigable. “This is because no dredging activity has been carried out since the flood in 2018 when a huge quantity of silt got deposited here. This makes it impossible for tourist boats to dock at the pier, denying the tourists an opportunity to visit the heritage sites at Mattancherry,” said Alex. Traders in Mattancherry are also suffering due to the situation. The duo said there are defects in the design of the jetty. “While constructing a boat jetty, the authorities need to include boat operators in the design process. They are aware of the lay of the land,” he added.