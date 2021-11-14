101 officers complete Navy integrated training course

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The passing-out parade of 101 navy officers who completed the integrated officer trainees course was held at the Kochi Naval Base on Saturday. The officers in the batch had completed their afloat training on board ships of the first training squadron.

This is the first batch to graduate from the portals of the first training squadron post subsuming of afloat phase in the Indian Naval Academy (INA). There were 72 officer trainees of the executive branch of the Indian Navy. Chief of Staff of Southern Naval Command Rear Admiral Antony George presented the trophies to meritorious trainees. The sea trainees spent 70 days at sea, visiting various ports on both the east and west coasts of India as well as overseas ports of Colombo and Trincomalee in Sri Lanka.

The Chief of Naval Staff Trophy and Telescope for the best all round sea trainee was awarded to midshipman Joel Sajeev. Chief of the Naval Staff Trophy and Binoculars for standing first in overall order of merit was awarded to midshipman Kunal Yadav.

Midshipman Siddhant Ravindra Mahadik was awarded the trophy for showing maximum progress in professional subjects. Midshipman Ajay Jose Joseph N was awarded the rolling trophy for sports and extracurricular activities.