Kochi Metro special passes for students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In connection with Children’s Day, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is introducing a new scheme for students. The agency will issue a monthly pass for students.

The types of pass include a pass for entry and exit at any station, another for entry at a dedicated station and exit at another particular station, and a day pass for entry and and exit at any station. The passes will be available from Sunday.

Under the Day Pass, the student can have an unlimited trip for `80 for one day. He/she can enter the train from any station and exit at any station. The documents required for a student card are a letter from the respective school or college, a passport-size photo and the ID card issued by the school/college.