Man makes friend rape wife to fulfil sexual fantasy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A young woman is yet to come out of shock after her husband, in order to fulfil his sexual fantasy, allegedly allowed his friend to rape her and enjoyed watching it before abusing her sexually.



Police, which launched a probe based on a complaint lodged by the woman, arrested the man, a native of Ernakulam, in October. They also have objected to his bail application when he moved a local court here. “The investigation is progressing. The woman is in utter shock. She never expected her husband to commit such a crime,” said a police officer.

Police have booked the man and his friend under Sections 366 (kidnap), 370 and 370A (human trafficking), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354A(I)(i) (sexual harassment) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). While the husband is the first accused, his friend who colluded with him to commit the crime is the second accused.

As per the police report, on August 15, the man took the woman to a house in Aluva. Then he and his friend locked her in a room. The man forcefully disrobed her and watched his friend rape her. After watching this sexual act, the man also assaulted the woman sexually. Though the accused claimed he was innocent and that he had not committed any offence, the court rejected the bail stating the report submitted by the prosecution clearly indicates the involvement of the accused in the offences alleged against him.

“From the report it is further revealed that the investigation is in progress. The chance of intimidating the complainant and tampering of evidences, as apprehended by prosecution, cannot be ruled out,” the court said.