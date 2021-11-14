STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Truck driver killed near Kochi's Apollo Junction as road caves in

According to the residents in the area, the incident took place around 8 am when the driver Thankaraj stopped his vehicle to pass urine.

Published: 14th November 2021 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

The area near Kochi's Apollo Junction where the truck driver was found dead

The area near Kochi's Apollo Junction where the truck driver was found dead. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A lorry driver was killed as the road caved in on the Container Road near Apollo Junction in Kochi on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Thankaraj, a native of Udayankulangara, Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the residents in the area, the incident took place around 8 am when Thankaraj stopped his vehicle to pass urine. At this time, the mud with large stones fell on his body. Since he was trapped under a large stone, the local people and the fellow lorry drivers were not able to pull him out in time.

"Later, the fire and rescue team that reached the spot pulled him out under the large stone. It took more than 10 minutes for the rescue team to recover his body from the area," said a local resident. Though he was rushed to the Kalamassery medical college, the doctors declared him brought dead. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apollo Junction Kochi Truck driver
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp