Truck driver killed near Kochi's Apollo Junction as road caves in

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A lorry driver was killed as the road caved in on the Container Road near Apollo Junction in Kochi on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Thankaraj, a native of Udayankulangara, Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the residents in the area, the incident took place around 8 am when Thankaraj stopped his vehicle to pass urine. At this time, the mud with large stones fell on his body. Since he was trapped under a large stone, the local people and the fellow lorry drivers were not able to pull him out in time.

"Later, the fire and rescue team that reached the spot pulled him out under the large stone. It took more than 10 minutes for the rescue team to recover his body from the area," said a local resident. Though he was rushed to the Kalamassery medical college, the doctors declared him brought dead.