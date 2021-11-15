Cop in search of youth kills family’s pet pug brutally in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Chengamanadu police have been caught in a row following a family’s allegation that the Inspector of Police brutally killed a pet dog on Saturday evening while visiting their house in search of an accused. The family alleged that the officer hit the pug with a log of wood on its head and killed it.

The police, however, denied the charge and said that they went to the house looking for Justin, 29, a history-sheeter, who is involved in more than 15 criminal cases including one related to murder. Complainant Jijo Thankachan — the brother of Justin — said: “Three policemen including the Chengamanad SHO reached our house on Saturday evening. My mother was alone there. Our pet, Pixy, was behind the backdoor. My mother soon heard the noise of her getting hit and by the time she reached the backdoor, she found the dog had fallen down.”

Jijo alleged the police officers threatened his mother when she questioned them. Justin was arrested by the Nedumbassery police on Friday evening for attempted extortion and threatening. Jijo alleged that though he filed a petition before Ernakulam Rural SP, the police did not register a case.