Elderly woman tries to kill self by immolation in Ernakulam's Kolencherry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 60-year-old woman allegedly tried to die by suicide by self-immolation at the 10th mile Junction near Kolencherry in Ernakulam on Monday. The victim has been identified as Valli Subaya of Kakkattil, 10th mile, Vadayampady and at around 8.30 am, Valli poured kerosene on herself and tried to kill herself, eyewitnesses said.



"After self-immolation, the woman ran towards the junction and collapsed on the road. The police, with the help of local people, rushed her to the hospital. It seems the condition is serious as she suffered severe burn injuries," said Krishnan, her neighbour, who rushed her to the hospital.



Meanwhile, the police said that Valli had been suffering from mental illness. "Her husband and another child died a couple of years ago. Her mental condition worsened after her son's death. She is living with her younger child now," said a police officer.



They also added that a probe in this regard has already been launched and the kerosene bottle which she allegedly used for self-immolation has been recovered from the nearby area. "The preliminary investigation suggests that it was an attempted suicide. But we are also trying to figure out any other angle in the case, " said the officer.



Meanwhile, the hospital authorities said that she was admitted to a ventilator ICU and that her condition is highly critical.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)