Self-examination key for breast cancer prevention, says study

KOCHI: The rate at which the number of breast cancer cases tick upwards in the state has become a serious cause of concern. Despite the campaigns and awareness programmes implemented at various levels, more than 46% of women in the state still fail to conduct self-examinations to identify and rule out early signs of breast cancer, reveals a study.

As per the International Agency for Research on Cancer, around 1.78 lakh new cases of breast cancer were reported in India in the last year alone. Doctors opine that the onset of the Covid pandemic has notably resulted in the late diagnosis and poor treatment of several cancer patients. The awareness programmes at both private and government levels were also adversely impacted by the pandemic.

“It has been only a few months since patients resumed their routine consultations. Many are getting diagnosed with late-stage cancers nowadays. Though not at an alarming rate as yet, the number of cancer cases has significantly increased in the state. Only a very low number of breast cancer screening tests are being conducted in women below the age of 40,” said Dr Ashok K, oncologist based in Kochi.

According to a 2019 study conducted by NGO Caritas India among 3,041 women in the age group of 18-60 in Kerala, 66.1% said they are aware of the self-examination checkup and its importance, but 46.4% do not practice this — which may indicate awareness not being transformed into practice. “Most of the women in Kerala shy away from conducting self-examination for signs of breast cancer,” says the study.

To be sure, breast cancer has a 98% recovery rate if detected early. If it is found at an advanced stage, however, the recovery rate drops to merely 27%. Jyothi Krishnan, 37, a resident of Kumbalangi, detected her breast cancer at stage 1. It was through various awareness campaigns that she taught herself to self-examine, detect a lump and consult a doctor.

“Women have a tendency to delay matters concerning their health, which leads to severe complications later. If a lump is spotted, one should immediately consult a doctor. This can even be a difference in size or pain in the breast. Regular screening — at least once in three years — is recommended for women below 40 years of age,” said an oncologist with the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC).Ashakiranam— the cancer care campaign by Caritas India— had set up a Pink Resource Centre in Ernakulam last month.