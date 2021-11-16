STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beauty parlour shooting case: Uppala native in ATS custody

Published: 16th November 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) probing the shooting incident at small-time actor Leena Maria Paul’s beauty parlour in Kochi received Uppala native, who hired underworld don Ravi Pujari, in custody for seven days. 

Yusuf Ziya was produced before Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) court on Monday. Yusuf was intercepted from Mumbai airport while attempting to escape to Dubai last week. ATS claimed that the custody duration of Yusuf should be long as he is the key accused in the case. He has to be taken to multiple places for evidence collection. 

