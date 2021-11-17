STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kerala HC takes Corporation to task over dysfunctional streetlights in Kochi

Half of street lamps not working after dark, court calls it shameful that such a situation should prevail in state’s largest city, asks corp to file statement on remedial action taken 

Published: 17th November 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

A dysfunctional streetlight at Manappattiparambu | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rapping the corporation secretary for failing to act on the directive to install street lights in the city,  Kerala High Court on Tuesday orally observed that half of the street lights in the city are not working or remain switched off after dark. 

The court cautioned that if the orders are not implemented, the secretary will be summoned. “I have personally come across long stretches in the city with no streetlights . If this situation were to continue, I will summon the corporation secretary before this court.

Accidents and crimes are on the rise in many areas due to dysfunctional  streetlamps. There is no point feeling sorry after lives are lost,” observed Justice Devan Ramachandran. While considering the petition seeking a directive to replace dysfunctional street lights, the court said, “It is shameful to have to say that there are no streetlights in largest city in the state.”

The petition also pointed out the deplorable condition of city roads and footpaths. The court added that citizens have the right to expect properly lit streets. “How can you take things so lightly?” the court asked the corporation counsel. The counsel replied that steps will be taken to repair faulty streetlights.

The court further flayed the corporation secretary for not taking steps to remove dangling cables. “So many cables are hanging dangerously, yet no action has been taken so far,’’ the court said. The court directed the corporation to file a statement explaining the steps taken to maintain the lights properly.

Court warns of summoning secy
The court cautioned that if the orders were not implemented, the secretary will be summoned. Accidents and crimes are on the rise in many areas due to dysfunctional  streetlamps. There is no point feeling sorry after lives are lost, observed Justice Devan Ramachandran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Kochi streetlights
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp