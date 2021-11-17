Kerala HC takes Corporation to task over dysfunctional streetlights in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rapping the corporation secretary for failing to act on the directive to install street lights in the city, Kerala High Court on Tuesday orally observed that half of the street lights in the city are not working or remain switched off after dark.

The court cautioned that if the orders are not implemented, the secretary will be summoned. “I have personally come across long stretches in the city with no streetlights . If this situation were to continue, I will summon the corporation secretary before this court.

Accidents and crimes are on the rise in many areas due to dysfunctional streetlamps. There is no point feeling sorry after lives are lost,” observed Justice Devan Ramachandran. While considering the petition seeking a directive to replace dysfunctional street lights, the court said, “It is shameful to have to say that there are no streetlights in largest city in the state.”

The petition also pointed out the deplorable condition of city roads and footpaths. The court added that citizens have the right to expect properly lit streets. “How can you take things so lightly?” the court asked the corporation counsel. The counsel replied that steps will be taken to repair faulty streetlights.

The court further flayed the corporation secretary for not taking steps to remove dangling cables. “So many cables are hanging dangerously, yet no action has been taken so far,’’ the court said. The court directed the corporation to file a statement explaining the steps taken to maintain the lights properly.

Court warns of summoning secy

The court cautioned that if the orders were not implemented, the secretary will be summoned. Accidents and crimes are on the rise in many areas due to dysfunctional streetlamps. There is no point feeling sorry after lives are lost, observed Justice Devan Ramachandran.