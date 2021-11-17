STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Old buildings to face demolition

Old buildings, including both residential and commercial ones in the district, which pose a threat to public safety will be razed immediately, according to Collector Jafar Malik.

By Anilkumar T
KOCHI: Old buildings, including both residential and commercial ones in the district, which pose a threat to public safety will be razed immediately, according to Collector Jafar Malik. The collector has issued a directive to local bodies here to identify old buildings that pose a threat to public  life and safety.

The move comes in the wake of collapse of old buildings in heavy rain that lashed the state. “Secretaries of all  local bodies have been directed to submit reports on commercial and private buildings situated within their respective limits, which  pose a threat to life and safety of people. Buildings posing a threat will be demolished with immediate effect,” the collector told TNIE.

