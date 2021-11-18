STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cusat receives Chancellor’s Award



Cusat

Cochin University of Science and Technology (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has received the Chancellor’s Award 2020 from Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is the Chancellor of universities in the state.

Cusat Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr K N Madhusoodanan and Pro VC Dr P G Sankaran received the award at a function held at the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The 2020 prize was jointly awarded to Cusat and Mahatma Gandhi University.

The winning universities will receive a trophy and a certificate worth `5 crore. The award money can be used for infrastructure development in the academic sector. Cusat had previously won the Chancellor’s Award in 2016-17 and 2018-19.

