Man rapes girl after threatening to circulate nude photos

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The police probe into a rape case has revealed how a 32-year-old Kochi youth sexually and financially exploited a girl from a Scheduled Caste community after threatening to publish her nude photographs and videos on social media.

Sreekanth K C of Irumpanam has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody for rape, cheating and intimidation. He has also been booked under Section 3(2)(v) and (va) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act.

“Sreekanth got into a relationship with the girl after promising to marry her. They were in a consensual physical relationship from August 2017 to December 2018. During the period, he took Rs 1 lakh and gold ornaments weighing five sovereigns from her. In December 2018, he met with an accident, following which he severed his relation with the girl,” said a police officer.

The girl tried to contact him, but Sreekanth threatened her saying he would post her nude photographs on social media, said the officer. “When the girl decided to move on with her life and marry another person, Sreekanth came to her residence one night in December 2020, blackmailed her with the same threat and raped her,” said the officer. A probe is on to ascertain if he shared the said photographs and videos with anyone, said the police.

Though Sreekanth moved the sessions court for bail on November 12, his plea was rejected after the police objected to it. The court said, “The case records show that the complainant was subjected to prolonged rape by the accused for over a year after making her believe that he would marry her. Further, he is said to have recorded her nude videos to blackmail and threaten her.”