Section of priests, laity to intensify protest against uniform Holy Mass

As per the decision of the Synod, the new mode will be implemented from November 28. 

church

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The section of priests and laity opposing the implementation of the uniform mode of celebrating the Holy Mass will intensify their protest in the days to come. A meeting of the Almaya Munnetam, a laity organisation of the Syro-Malabar Church, and priests was held in Kochi on Friday to decide on the modes of protest in the coming days. 

“We have given till November 20 for the Church officials to review the decision taken by the Synod. Our demand is to retain the present mode of conducting the Mass. If our concerns are not addressed, we will widen our protest,” said Riju Kanjookkaran, PRO of Almaya Munnettam.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Cardinal Mar George Alencherry made it clear that the uniform mode of Holy Mass will be implemented in the churches. As per the decision of the Synod, the new mode will be implemented from November 28. 

Last week, more than 200 priests from various archdioceses including Palakkad, Irinjalakuda, Thrissur and Thamarassery held a protest march to the headquarters of the Syro-Malabar Church in Kakkanad raising their concerns regarding implementation of the uniform mode of Holy Mass. 

