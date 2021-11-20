Teacher held for harassing boy sexually

KOCHI: The police on Friday arrested a school teacher on the charges of sexually harassing his student at Sreemoolanagaram. Raju, 50, allegedly abused the teenage boy after taking him to the former’s house on the pretext of making a short film.The survivor had initially not revealed the incident to anyone, but he later started to experience physical issues. He then informed his parents of the teacher’s actions.
