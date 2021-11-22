Kerala model’s family seeks probe to unravel mystery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The family members of model Anjana Shajan, one of the victims in the highway bypass accident, have lodged a complaint with the Kochi city police commissioner seeking an inquiry to unravel the mystery behind her death.

A detailed probe has been sought into why the car in which model and her friend Ansi Kabeer and she were travelling was followed by an SUV. The roles of No 18 Hotel owner Roy J Vayalat and Syju Thankachan, who allegedly chased the car of the deceased, should also be investigated, said the complaint. Sources in the city police commissioner’s office confirmed that a petition had been received and that it was forwarded to the district crime branch, which is probing the case.

The car carrying Miss South India Ansi Kabeer, Miss Kerala 2019 first runner-up Anjana and Thrissur native Mohammad Ashiq, and driven by Mala native Abdul Rahman, hit a two-wheeler and then crashed into a tree by the side of the NH 66 at Chakkaraparambu in the early hours of November 1. Ansi and Anjana died on the spot while Ashiq died at a hospital later.

A digital video recorder from the hotel where the victims attended a party before the accident was found missing. Officials said this had also prompted the family to file the complaint. The police will file a report at the High Court on Monday in connection with the anticipatory bail petition filed by Syju. Roy was arrested for destroying evidence but was released on bail.

Nearly 50 people took part in the party on October 31. The police would collect their statements and summon Syju for interrogation once again, an officer said. Ansi’s family had also sought a probe into the involvement of both Roy and Syju.