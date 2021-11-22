STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kerala model’s family seeks probe to unravel mystery

A detailed probe has been sought into why the car in which model and her friend Ansi Kabeer and she were travelling was followed by an SUV.

Published: 22nd November 2021 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

The car, which met with the accident killing models, Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan, being lifted from the accident spot at Chakkaraparambu near Vyttila on Monday, Nov 15, 2021.

The car, which met with the accident killing models, Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan, being lifted from the accident spot at Chakkaraparambu near Vyttila on Monday, Nov 15, 2021. (Photo | Arun Angela)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The family members of model Anjana Shajan, one of the victims in the highway bypass accident, have lodged a complaint with the Kochi city police commissioner seeking an inquiry to unravel the mystery behind her death.

A detailed probe has been sought into why the car in which model and her friend Ansi Kabeer and she were travelling was followed by an SUV. The roles of No 18 Hotel owner Roy J Vayalat and Syju Thankachan, who allegedly chased the car of the deceased, should also be investigated, said the complaint. Sources in the city police commissioner’s office confirmed that a petition had been received and that it was forwarded to the district crime branch, which is probing the case.

The car carrying Miss South India Ansi Kabeer, Miss Kerala 2019 first runner-up Anjana and Thrissur native Mohammad Ashiq, and driven by Mala native Abdul Rahman, hit a two-wheeler and then crashed into a tree by the side of the NH 66 at Chakkaraparambu in the early hours of November 1. Ansi and Anjana died on the spot while Ashiq died at a hospital later.

A digital video recorder from the hotel where the victims attended a party before the accident was found missing. Officials said this had also prompted the family to file the complaint. The police will file a report at the High Court on Monday in connection with the anticipatory bail petition filed by Syju. Roy was arrested for destroying evidence but was released on bail.

Nearly 50 people took part in the party on October 31. The police would collect their statements and summon Syju for interrogation once again, an officer said. Ansi’s family had also sought a probe into the involvement of both Roy and Syju.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Models accident Anjana Shajan
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp