Webinar in Kochi on antimicrobial resistance in fish

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is not only a problem affecting healthcare settings, but also an issue involving animal, plant and environmental health.

Addressing AMR requires a holistic and multisectoral approach — referred to as ‘one health’.

To create awareness on AMR, the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW) 2021 is observed from November 18 to 24.

As part of it, ICAR-CIFT, a major research partner and stakeholder in the ‘one health’ programme, is organising an international webinar as part of the national campaign on antimicrobial resistance in fish on Tuesday.