Webinar in Kochi on antimicrobial resistance in fish

To create awareness on Antimicrobial Resistance, World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW) 2021 is observed from November 18 to 24.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is not only a problem affecting healthcare settings, but also an issue involving animal, plant and environmental health. 

Addressing AMR requires a holistic and multisectoral approach — referred to as ‘one health’. 
To create awareness on AMR, the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW) 2021 is observed from November 18 to 24. 

As part of it, ICAR-CIFT, a major research partner and stakeholder in the ‘one health’ programme, is organising an international webinar as part of the national campaign on antimicrobial resistance in fish on Tuesday.  

