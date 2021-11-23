Ernakulam administers 50 lakh Covid vaccine doses

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district has achieved the feat of administering over 50 lakh Covid vaccine doses. According to the health department, Ernakulam is the first district in the state to do so. With all above 18 having received the first jab by October 2, the district has also achieved 100% first dose vaccination.

The vaccination drive was facilitated through 105 government hospitals, 80 outreach centres and 84 private hospitals. “Special camps were organised at various areas. Special drives were also launched along the coastal belts and tribal colonies, and for bedridden people, differently-abled, pregnant women and migrant labourers,” a health official said.