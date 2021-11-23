STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam administers 50 lakh Covid vaccine doses

Ernakulam district has achieved the feat of administering over 50 lakh Covid vaccine doses.

Published: 23rd November 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district has achieved the feat of administering over 50 lakh Covid vaccine doses. According to the health department, Ernakulam is the first district in the state to do so. With all above 18 having received the first jab by October 2, the district has also achieved 100% first dose vaccination.

The vaccination drive was facilitated through 105 government hospitals, 80 outreach centres and 84 private hospitals.  “Special camps were organised at various areas. Special drives were also launched along the coastal belts and tribal colonies, and for bedridden people, differently-abled, pregnant women and migrant labourers,” a health official said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam COVID vaccine
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp