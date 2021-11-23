STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malayali wellness start-up attracts investments from overseas

UAE based Frequency group and Al Mahariba Business group is also joining the board.

Published: 23rd November 2021

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Health and Wellness Brand Cure Shop, a Kochi-based start-up focusing on swift and seamless delivery of health and wellness services as well as products, has attracted Venture Capital investments from UAE and USA. Leading early-stage investors, M-Phi Innovators and Cullinan Global Innovations from the US is joining hands with Cure Shop to make it a one-stop solution for all Health and wellness needs globally. UAE based Frequency group and Al Mahariba Business group is also joining the board. In the next year, a combined five million dollars is going to be infused in Cure for R&D and market expansion. 

According to Sarath Sankar, founder & CEO of Cure Shop, seamless and fast access to health and wellness is the need of the hour. “Therefore, Cure Shop is leveraging the trend by empowering all health and wellness stakeholders with technology, logistics and data infrastructure. It is where consumers can get all their medicines, health, beauty, wellness and nutritional products besides enrolling themselves for fitness services,” he said. 

He said that the company’s objective is to boost reliability among customers and preserve brand loyalty. “And so, we came up with the network and technology that offers all our health and wellness products and other health-related services in one place,” he said. The company, which currently serves in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, will soon expand to other states. The startup is also keen on expanding its service to the Middle East, US and Europe. “In addition to this we are extremely happy about the feedbacks that our customers are providing,” he added.

Faisal Aboobacker, head of Expansion, Middle East, said the brand is particular about quality and never compromises on it. Their services comprise conveyance facilities, palliative care, care takers, medicine delivery, baby care, personal care and more. They also have online yoga, zumba, counselling and other physical and mental fitness services. Cure Shop also has a vertical exclusively for elders, where they offer doctor consultation, outings in the care of a qualified caretaker and more.

