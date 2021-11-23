STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Models' death: Retrieval of data from hard disk tough, say cops

As the lake has undercurrents, there is a possibility of dumped hard disk drifting to other places,” an officer of Fire and Rescue Service said. 

Published: 23rd November 2021 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Scuba divers with the Fire and Rescue Services team carrying out search in Vembanad Lake near Kannankattu bridge to find hard disk containing CCTV footage of Hotel No 18 in Fort Kochi | Arun Angela

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: As scuba divers of Kerala Fire and Rescue Service department are trying hard to recover hard disk containing CCTV footage of Hotel No 18 where Miss South India Ansi Kabeer and two others attended a night party before their death in a car accident, cyber experts said that there is only less than 10 per cent chance to retrieve data from the sunken computer component. Two scuba divers carried out an underwater search for the missing hard disk near Kannankattu bridge from 1.30pm to 6 pm on Monday. 

No 18 hotel owner Roy J Vayalat had admitted to the police that he directed his staff to remove the hard disk containing the hotel’s CCTV footage and dump it in Vembanad lake near his house after the road accident that took the lives of Ansi, former Miss Kerala runner-up Anjana Shajan and Mohammad Ashiq.

The deceased persons had attended a night party at the hotel and while returning in a car to Thrissur hit a motor bike before crashing onto a tree on the roadside at Chakaraparambu in the wee hours of November 1. “It was following a request by the investigation team that we assigned two of our scuba divers to carry out the underwater search. The search was carried out near the Kannankattu bridge. We ended the search by sunset. The police have asked us to conduct a search at other places near the bridge on Tuesday. As the lake has undercurrents, there is a possibility of dumped hard disk drifting to other places,” an officer of Fire and Rescue Service said. 

Cyber experts said that even if the hard disk is recovered by underwater divers, there is minimal chance to recover the data from it. “The data in the hard disk is stored in a magnetic strip attached to the main board. If the magnetic tape is intact, the data can be retrieved but that is also not an easy process,” an officer with Kerala Cyber Cell said and added that it would be a rare case in Kerala Police’s history if the hard disk thrown into water is recovered and data retrieved. 

Nandakishore Harikumar, CEO of Technisanct, a cyber security firm in Kochi, said that retrieval of data will depend on the condition of the hard disk. “Retrieving data is possible. But it all depends on the level of degradation that has happened to the clusters,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ansi Kabeer car accident Anjana Shajan
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp