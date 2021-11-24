STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gas crematorium awaits salvation

The gas crematorium in Shantivanam, Maradu municipality, was inaugurated in July 2015. Almost six years later, it is still lying defunct.

Published: 24th November 2021 06:23 AM

PIC | ARUN ANGELA

By Anupama Mili
KOCHI: The gas crematorium in Shantivanam, Maradu municipality, was inaugurated in July 2015. Almost six years later, it is still lying defunct. The reason? high cost, and the apprehension of families that do not want the entire mortal remains as only ashes, due to their religious believes. The Rs 45-lakh project has only cremated one body so far. Anyone wanting to use this facility now has to spend almost one lakh rupees to repair the gas crematorium. 

According to residents, the gas crematorium was established within the existing crematorium in Shantivanam following a protest by the members of Hindu Aikya Vedi in 2014. They alleged that the operators cremated more than one body at a time, a gesture seen as disrespectful to the dead and their families. The ashes couldn’t be used for funeral rituals, as they contained the remains of more than one deceased. The Vedi members approached the then RDO and he immediately sanctioned the creation of a gas crematorium.

People should be given the choice of cremating in the gas or wood crematoriums, says Unni Menon, one of the residents. “When the crematorium in Kumbalam was defunct, the Shantivanam facility became crowded. The RDO had ordered clearing the problems with the Kumbalam facility as well. Those who want to complete the formalities quickly should have the option to do so. That is why the gas crematorium was constructed. But it is of no use now,” he added.

While the procedure at the gas crematorium costs around Rs 5,500, the wooden one costs only half. This is also reducing the number of takers for the gas crematorium. Natural gas is being used widely for cremations being done on private properties in areas including Maradu and Nettoor. Residents blame the authorities and their inability to employ experienced operators for the state of the gas facility at Shantivanam.

Former panchayat president K A Devassy said that the gas crematorium was built when C K Devarajan was the Municipality chairman. “Gas crematoriums are needed in cities but people in Maradu are yet to adapt to these new systems,” said Devassy. He also alleged that the crematorium is not being maintained properly. 

