Mofiya Parveen suicide: SHO was accused of misconduct earlier too

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aluva East police station house officer CL Sudheer, accused of misbehaving with Mofiya, had been accused of similar misconduct and dereliction of duty earlier too.

An investigation report submitted to the DGP in the Uthra murder case had cited that the SHO had made serious lapses during the evidence collection, which is crucial in any investigation, when he was posted in Anchal. Due to this, justice was delayed.

Earlier, another complaint was filed against the officer, as per which a man’s body had to be brought to the cop’s house for him to sign the inquest report. He has also been accused of taking money to settle cases.