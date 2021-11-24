Vigilance grills former SP in illegal assets case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special cell of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Tuesday interrogated former SP K B Venugopal who is facing a disproportionate assets case. Venugopal appeared at the VACB office in Kochi around 10am and interrogation lasted for around five hours.

It was after conducting a preliminary inquiry based on a complaint that the VACB registered a case against Venugopal for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. While checking his locker, imitation gold ornaments were found.

However, the special cell officers found that when a vigilance team from Kozhikode checked the same locker earlier as part of a corruption case, 26 sovereigns of gold ornaments were found. “He was asked about this but his answers were not satisfactory,” an official said.