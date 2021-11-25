STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

100 years of Milma goodness

Central Kerala unit of Milma procured the entire produce from dairy farmers to help them recover from the losses inflicted by the back-to-back floods and pandemic

Published: 25th November 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

milma

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: When the first and second waves of Covid hit, dairy farmers suffered huge losses. Their cattle was affected and due to lockdown restrictions, they could not even sell milk to their regular customers, restaurants and supermarkets. To help them, the Central zone of Milma, which includes Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Thrissur districts, procured produce from all their farmers. As it celebrates the 100th year of its inception, Milma’s central Kerala chairman John Theruvath says farmer-friendly policies helped Milma achieve its mission. The total production in the zone, before the lockdown, was 3,80,000 litres. But when hotels, restaurants and supermarkets shut down, it rose to 4,10,000.

Staying a float during pandemic

When other zones cut down production by 50 per cent, considering the difficulties in storage and supply, the Central zone decided to procure the whole production from farmers. “During the first wave, 25 per cent of the total milk produced became excess. We collected this excess and every 10 days, their payments were disbursed through the primary societies. In the five months, around Rs 6 crore was given as incentive in the zone,” he said

Taking one FOR its farmers

During the second wave, when the restrictions were further intensified, things became worse. The zone’s storage capacity was only 7.5 lakh litres across 55 tanks.  Considering the need to stock the extra produce, it was Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and converted into milk powder. The zone lost Rs 15 per litre in the process.

Helping hand

  • During the first wave, they also received the support of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The following moves helped farmers and their families through the period:
  • Societies and farmers who faced losses during the 2018 flood were given Rs 444.59 lakh from the National Plan for Dairy Development
  • Project to give compensation of  Rs 25,000 for the families of the society presidents who died due to Covid and Rs 10,000 for the families of office-bearers and farmers, started
  • Insurance premium subsidy for farmers under Anand Model Dairy society
  • Rs 85,000 for constructing a building for dairy societies
  • 50% subsidy for purchasing utensils and electric centrifuge
  • 4-hour veterinary service in 18 centres for the cattle of the dairy farmers.

 Centenary celebrations

  • Training centre in the name of Dr Varghese Kurian, in Munnar, offering training for presidents, office-bearers and workers in groups of 40.
  • A bust of Dr Varghese Kurian to be installed in front of the head office
  • Masks distributed in the government schools 
  • Safety guards supplied to auto rickshaw drivers
  • Cycle rally held to promote Milma Day, Health Day
  • Products on discount rates at the factory outlets in Tripunithura, Edappally and Muvattupuzha on November 25 and 26.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp