Feels like Christmas!

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi-native Leena Francis’s venture, Wudapple, is always on a quest to bring out one-of-a kind home decors. Her artistic arrangement creates an ambience that inspires you. Wudapple was founded almost 13 years ago. “It was my father-in-law who noticed my eye for interior decor. His encouragement made me start a venture where I could execute my skillset,” says Leena.

The venture, which recently opened a physical store in Calicut, handles handcrafted ceramics and other material decor pieces. Planters, vase, pots, platters, coasters, figurines, candle stands come in different textures, patterns, and prints - Asian and tropical designs mainly. Leena often takes her inspiration from the sights and souvenirs collected during years of travel. “Whenever I travel there’s a limit to the items that I can take back home. So I make sure I load as many souvenirs as possible. So, most of the collections are based on what inspires me. This make them unique to my buyers as well,” she says.

With Christmas around the corner, Wudapple has come out with its exquisite season collections. As compared to the previous year’s red and green themed collections, Leena has brought white and green combinations this year. ‘Expanse of Whites’ has snowey whites covering up the mini green pine trees and shrubs coupled with warm white toned christmas balls, birds, candles, and flowers. “I have also kept red and green collections. Golden shades is also in focus,” she says. Golden birds as wall designs, shimmery golden flower table napkin rings also come in this category. Christmas themed dinner plates, hanging angels, wall designs, reindeers, pillow covers — you name it, Wudapple has it.

Wudapple usually flaunts their collections in teal, ocean blue, mud white, cobalt blue and other pastel shades. However Leena give importance to neutral tones as well. For the Christmas edition, along with whites and shimmers, Wudapple has also angels and other artefacts in wood. “You can save up money too, considering the pandemic situation we are living in, instead of spending on new items once the season gets over, you can reuse artefacts in neutral tones,” says Leena. Angel hangings with bugel and wooden reindeers, conical shaped tree with a star atop come unpolished and can be used around the year.

Instagram:@wudapple