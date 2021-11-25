STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Feels like Christmas!

Expanse of Whites, Christmas decorations from Wudapple by Leena Francis, is here to bring festive spirits home!

Published: 25th November 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi-native Leena Francis’s venture, Wudapple, is always on a quest to bring out one-of-a kind home decors. Her artistic arrangement creates an ambience that inspires you. Wudapple was founded almost 13 years ago. “It was my father-in-law who noticed my eye for interior decor. His encouragement made me start a venture where I could execute my skillset,” says Leena.

The venture, which recently opened a physical store in Calicut, handles handcrafted ceramics and other material decor pieces. Planters, vase, pots, platters, coasters, figurines, candle stands come in different textures, patterns, and prints - Asian and tropical designs mainly. Leena often takes her inspiration from the sights and souvenirs collected during years of travel. “Whenever I travel there’s a limit to the items that I can take back home. So I make sure I load as many souvenirs as possible. So, most of the collections are based on what inspires me. This make them unique to my buyers as well,” she says. 

With Christmas around the corner, Wudapple has come out with its exquisite season collections. As compared to the previous year’s red and green themed collections, Leena has brought white and green combinations this year. ‘Expanse of Whites’ has snowey whites covering up the mini green pine trees and shrubs coupled with warm white toned christmas balls, birds, candles, and flowers. “I have also kept red and green collections. Golden shades is also in focus,” she says. Golden birds as wall designs, shimmery golden flower table napkin rings also come in this category. Christmas themed dinner plates, hanging angels, wall designs, reindeers, pillow covers — you name it, Wudapple has it.

Wudapple usually flaunts their collections in teal, ocean blue, mud white, cobalt blue and other pastel shades. However Leena give importance to neutral tones as well. For the Christmas edition, along with whites and shimmers, Wudapple has also angels and other artefacts in wood. “You can save up money too, considering the pandemic situation we are living in, instead of spending on new items once the season gets over, you can reuse artefacts in neutral tones,” says Leena. Angel hangings with bugel and wooden reindeers, conical shaped tree with a star atop come unpolished and can be used around the year.

Instagram:@wudapple

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp