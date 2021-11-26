31-year-old Alana’s death leaves family in peril, was prepping up for Canada

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The death of a young woman in a road accident due to reckless driving by a private bus driver in Vypeen has shattered the dreams of a middle-class family. Alana, 31, the only daughter of Stanley and Leena, was about to leave to Canada to pursue her MBA when the accident snatched her away. Local residents allege that the Vypeen-Pallippuram state highway has turned into a death trap for motorists.

“Alana wanted to work in Canada and take care of her parents better. However, the accident shattered all hopes,” said Ramani Ajayan, ward member of Alana’s ward and Pallippuram grama panchayat president.

“She had gone to the hypermarket at Edappally to finish shopping for the journey. She wanted to gift her father a mobile phone before leaving. She was on her way back when the accident happened,” said Aleena, a former colleague of Alana.

Alana and her friend KJ Freddy, 21, met their ends after a rashly driven private bus rammed their two-wheeler at Schoolmuttam near Vypeen on Tuesday noon. Though they were rushed to a hospital nearby, their lives could not be saved.

Leena, Alana’s mother, started working in Dubai two months ago and is the main breadwinner of the family, which has been left to mourn their daughter.